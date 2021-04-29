Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Stock Price Down 4% After Insider Selling

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) traded down 4% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $29.44 and last traded at $29.62. 1,924 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 768,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.86.

Specifically, insider Dustin Finer sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $195,198.60. Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 15,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $464,352.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,534.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,758 shares of company stock worth $1,293,756. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Covetrus alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVET shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Covetrus in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.66.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Covetrus in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Covetrus by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Scott Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Covetrus in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Covetrus during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.