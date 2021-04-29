Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Stock Price Down 4% After Insider Selling

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) traded down 4% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $29.44 and last traded at $29.62. 1,924 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 768,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.86.

Specifically, insider Dustin Finer sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $195,198.60. Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 15,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $464,352.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,534.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,758 shares of company stock worth $1,293,756. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVET shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Covetrus in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.66.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Covetrus in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Covetrus by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Scott Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Covetrus in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Covetrus during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit