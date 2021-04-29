Cowen Initiates Coverage on DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Cowen started coverage on shares of DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of DarioHealth from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.60 to $22.25 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. DarioHealth has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DRIO traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,984. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.34. DarioHealth has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 120.46% and a negative net margin of 337.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that DarioHealth will post -5.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in DarioHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in DarioHealth by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. 22.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

