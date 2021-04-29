Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) a £124 Price Target

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has been assigned a £124 ($162.01) price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 63.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JET. Barclays set a £120.80 ($157.83) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £104.68 ($136.76).

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 7,600 ($99.29) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,258.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,945.54. The company has a market capitalization of £11.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -81.81. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of GBX 6,326 ($82.65) and a 1 year high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

