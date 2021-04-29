Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) a CHF 70 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 70 target price on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LHN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 65 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays set a CHF 68 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 58.40 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 52 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lafargeholcim currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 62.64.

Lafargeholcim has a 52-week low of CHF 50.40 and a 52-week high of CHF 60.

