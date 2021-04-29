Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of IKNA opened at $22.05 on Monday. Ikena Oncology has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $37.61.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

