Credit Suisse Group Boosts Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target to $20.00

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MERC. Raymond James raised shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities cut shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

MERC opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.16. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.93.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercer International during the third quarter worth approximately $721,000. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

