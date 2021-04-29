Credit Suisse Group Boosts Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $71.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

THC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Shares of NYSE:THC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,311. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -453.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $59.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.51.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,088,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,191,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,790,000 after purchasing an additional 295,744 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,749,000 after buying an additional 141,852 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 986,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,372,000 after buying an additional 144,825 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

