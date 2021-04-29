Credit Suisse Group Cuts Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Price Target to $71.00

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.58.

Shares of Grubhub stock traded down $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $68.74. 4,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.40. Grubhub has a 1-year low of $43.26 and a 1-year high of $85.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Grubhub will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Grubhub news, insider Margo Drucker sold 2,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $159,815.50. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $382,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,485,493.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,638 shares of company stock worth $943,031. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,811,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $580,176,000 after buying an additional 178,675 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Grubhub by 749.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,548,000 after buying an additional 2,214,530 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grubhub by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,924,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $142,918,000 after buying an additional 468,220 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Grubhub by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,132,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,143,000 after buying an additional 464,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the 4th quarter worth about $60,401,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

