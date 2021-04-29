Credit Suisse Group Raises Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $89.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ES. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.45.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $85.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $73.61 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.98.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 69.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.