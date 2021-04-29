Credit Suisse Group Raises Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target to $77.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OTIS. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.33. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $47.20 and a 12 month high of $79.50.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 166,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,374,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

