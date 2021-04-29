Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IHG. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Peel Hunt cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

NYSE:IHG opened at $72.67 on Monday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $75.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHG. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.