Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IHG. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Peel Hunt cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.
NYSE:IHG opened at $72.67 on Monday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $75.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.
