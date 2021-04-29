Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. Sells 145,008 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Stock

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 145,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $6,545,661.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 166,675 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $7,450,372.50.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 97,413 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $4,059,199.71.

On Monday, March 15th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 117,291 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $5,105,677.23.

On Thursday, February 11th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 107,572 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $4,267,381.24.

On Thursday, February 4th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 23,043 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $913,885.38.

On Monday, February 8th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 355,977 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $14,053,971.96.

CWH stock opened at $45.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $46.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.31.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.38%.

CWH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Camping World from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,765,000 after purchasing an additional 445,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Camping World by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,706,000 after acquiring an additional 42,779 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Camping World by 1,210.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 486,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 449,003 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,974,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Camping World by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 358,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

