Cribstone Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,387.68.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,359.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,154.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,898.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,296.01 and a one year high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.