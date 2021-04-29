CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $172.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JMP Securities started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.82.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $135.54 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $46.84 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. Equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 400.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 367.6% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

