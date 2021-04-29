Critical Analysis: Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) & Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) and Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Medpace and Inhibitor Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medpace 13.87% 17.67% 10.95% Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -405.02%

74.4% of Medpace shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Medpace shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Inhibitor Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medpace and Inhibitor Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medpace $860.97 million 7.02 $100.44 million $3.02 55.57 Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A

Medpace has higher revenue and earnings than Inhibitor Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Medpace and Inhibitor Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medpace 0 2 2 0 2.50 Inhibitor Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Medpace presently has a consensus target price of $131.80, suggesting a potential downside of 21.46%. Given Medpace’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Medpace is more favorable than Inhibitor Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Medpace has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inhibitor Therapeutics has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Medpace beats Inhibitor Therapeutics on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc. provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services. The company also provides bio-analytical laboratory services, clinical human pharmacology, imaging services, and electrocardiography reading support for clinical trials. Medpace Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Inhibitor Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with certain cancers and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. It engages in the development of therapies for prostate and lung cancer utilizing SUBA-Itraconazole, an oral formulation of the drug itraconazole; and conducted a positive Phase 2b study of SUBA-Itraconazole for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome. The company was formerly known as HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2019. Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

