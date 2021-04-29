Croda International’s (COIHY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on COIHY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Croda International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Croda International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get Croda International alerts:

COIHY opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.28. Croda International has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $50.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.