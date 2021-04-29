Croda International’s (COIHY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on COIHY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Croda International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Croda International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

COIHY opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.28. Croda International has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $50.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

