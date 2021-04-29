Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crown Castle International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.56. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

CCI has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.62.

NYSE CCI opened at $185.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.35. The company has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a PE ratio of 115.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $188.13.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 74,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 172,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,662,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

