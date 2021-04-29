Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $176.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CCI. KeyCorp increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.62.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $185.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.35. Crown Castle International has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $188.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.74, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,443,363.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,722,000 after acquiring an additional 80,271 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

