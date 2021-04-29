Cryptocean (CRON) Price Hits $1.11

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. Cryptocean has a market cap of $9.13 million and approximately $34,543.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002092 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00067337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00020142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001879 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00078425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $435.69 or 0.00818344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00097426 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

