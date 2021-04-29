CTS (NYSE:CTS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.350-1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $445 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $473.27 million.CTS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.350-1.700 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get CTS alerts:

NYSE CTS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,444. CTS has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.79.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. CTS had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $123.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CTS will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. CTS’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.