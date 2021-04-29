Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

CFR stock traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.28. 518,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.84. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $56.52 and a 1-year high of $122.72.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $3,964,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 414,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,035,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,254 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

CFR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.