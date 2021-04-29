Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEM opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. Cullinan Oncology has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.71.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

