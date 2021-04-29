Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%.

Shares of CUBI traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.12. 296,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,802. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $34.56.

CUBI has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

In other Customers Bancorp news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $201,375.00. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $654,493.75. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,627 shares of company stock worth $1,068,075. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

