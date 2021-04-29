Cutler Group LP Boosts Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 253.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CALM. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CALM. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.58. 473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,687. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.97 and a 12-month high of $46.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of -0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.90.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.70 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

