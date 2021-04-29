Cutler Group LP Buys 4,100 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 195.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,250,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,842,000 after buying an additional 791,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,378,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,426,000 after purchasing an additional 401,898 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,532,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 150,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $2,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,003,425.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 5,344 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $103,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,344 shares of company stock worth $5,212,781 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

NKTR stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.98. 3,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,402. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.08.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The business had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.