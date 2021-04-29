Cutler Group LP Lowers Position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU)

Cutler Group LP cut its stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU) by 78.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Lux Health Tech Acquisition were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUXAU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $469,000.

Shares of LUXAU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.51. 9,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,193. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

