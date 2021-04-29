Cutler Group LP Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF)

Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) by 404.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 333.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 127,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKF traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.13. 25,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,725. iShares MSCI BRIC ETF has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $60.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.03.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

