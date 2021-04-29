Cyberloq Technologies (NASDAQ:CLOQ) Trading Up 55.3%

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Cyberloq Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLOQ)’s share price shot up 55.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 40,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 139,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14.

Cyberloq Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLOQ)

Cyberloq Technologies, Inc, a development-stage technology company, focuses on fraud prevention and credit management in the United States. The company provides CyberloQ, a banking fraud prevention technology that enables institutional clients to combat fraudulent transactions and unauthorized access to customer accounts; and Turnscor, a Web-based proprietary software platform, which allows its customers to monitor and manage their credit from the privacy of their own homes.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberloq Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberloq Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit