CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.34%.

NASDAQ:CYBE traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.93. 1,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,708. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.06 million, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. CyberOptics has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $43.48.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CYBE. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of CyberOptics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CyberOptics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

