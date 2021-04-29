CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.10% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CyberOptics Corporation is a leading provider of sensors and inspection systems that provide process yield and through-put improvement solutions for the global electronic assembly and semiconductor capital equipment markets. The Company’s products are deployed on production lines that manufacture surface mount technology circuit boards and semiconductor process equipment. By increasing productivity and product quality, our sensors and inspection systems enable electronics manufacturers to strengthen their competitive positions in highly price-sensitive markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, they conduct worldwide operations through facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of CyberOptics in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,134. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82. CyberOptics has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $43.48. The firm has a market cap of $236.85 million, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that CyberOptics will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CyberOptics by 297.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CyberOptics by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CyberOptics by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in CyberOptics by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

