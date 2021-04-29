CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Issues Earnings Results

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. CyrusOne updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.900-4.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.90 to $4.00 EPS.

CONE traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $71.59. 31,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,693. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -272.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

CONE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

