CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Issues Earnings Results

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. CyrusOne updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.900-4.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.90 to $4.00 EPS.
CONE traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $71.59. 31,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,693. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -272.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.87.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.
CyrusOne Company Profile
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.
Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.