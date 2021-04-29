D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Bradley S. Anderson Sells 5,000 Shares

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,788.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.48. 183,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,087. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.94 and its 200 day moving average is $77.93. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.82 and a 1 year high of $102.60.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,742,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 816,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,300,000 after acquiring an additional 375,846 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,215,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,433,000 after purchasing an additional 275,803 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.41.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

