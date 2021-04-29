D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Bradley S. Anderson Sells 5,000 Shares

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,788.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.48. 183,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,087. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.94 and its 200 day moving average is $77.93. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.82 and a 1 year high of $102.60.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,742,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 816,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,300,000 after acquiring an additional 375,846 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,215,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,433,000 after purchasing an additional 275,803 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.41.
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.
