DA Davidson Increases Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $165.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price increased by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $155.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $133.27 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $75.27 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.10. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 33,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $4,891,866.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 237,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,976,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $7,373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $117,075,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,124 shares of company stock worth $60,808,229 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

