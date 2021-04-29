Daniel (Dan) Spira Sells 362,342 Shares of Next Science Limited (ASX:NXS) Stock

Next Science Limited (ASX:NXS) insider Daniel (Dan) Spira sold 362,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.57 ($1.12), for a total transaction of A$568,876.94 ($406,340.67).

The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Get Next Science alerts:

About Next Science

Next Science Limited, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes technologies to eradicate issues in human health caused by biofilms. The company develops its products using its Xbio Technology platform. It offers SURGX, an antimicrobial gel designed to reduce surgical site and post-surgical infections; and BACTISURE, a surgical lavage that is used to wash out the surgery site and Intramedullary canal.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Next Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.