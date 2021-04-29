Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 17.37%.

OTCMKTS:DNKEY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.49. 11,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,679. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.70. Danske Bank A/S has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

DNKEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Danske Bank A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

