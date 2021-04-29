DAO Maker Price Up 8.7% Over Last Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.11 or 0.00013256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $142.33 million and $8.57 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00067589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.19 or 0.00294843 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $608.30 or 0.01133808 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00027058 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.30 or 0.00727481 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,888.02 or 1.00442216 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 307,228,508 coins and its circulating supply is 20,014,125 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.