DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. DBV Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.11.

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $690.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.91. DBV Technologies has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $7.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 687.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

