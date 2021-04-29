DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect that DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) will announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for DBV Technologies’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DBV Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.00). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DBV Technologies.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. DBV Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 687.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 32.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBVT stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.34. The stock had a trading volume of 114,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,018. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $696.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.28.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

