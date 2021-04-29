Delivery Hero’s (DLVHF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DLVHF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

DLVHF stock traded up $10.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.02. 2,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of $84.50 and a twelve month high of $171.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.32.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

