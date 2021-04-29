Delivery Hero’s (DLVHF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DLVHF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

DLVHF stock traded up $10.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.02. 2,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of $84.50 and a twelve month high of $171.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.32.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

