Denali Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,800 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,800 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart stock opened at $138.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.15. The company has a market cap of $390.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

In related news, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.