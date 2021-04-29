Denali Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,000 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1,674.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $649.04 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $689.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $592.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $588.78.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The firm had revenue of $789.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

