Denali Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 29.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock opened at $260.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.14. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $259.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $2,443,727.22. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.82.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

