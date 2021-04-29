Denali Advisors LLC Sells 125,100 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 83.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 125,100 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 80,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NUE opened at $81.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.34. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $82.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In related news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,835,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,429 shares of company stock worth $15,590,600 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

