Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $26.31 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG traded up $35.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,415.61. The stock had a trading volume of 52,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,189. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,167.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,906.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,299.00 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,445.80.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

