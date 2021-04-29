Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in Hill-Rom by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 301,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,345,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth about $37,118,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 166,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 240,334 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,546,000 after purchasing an additional 121,881 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HRC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

HRC stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,003. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.36%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.