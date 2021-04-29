Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,348 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,429 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $13,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WYNN. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.76.

NASDAQ WYNN traded down $4.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.85. 49,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,802. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.48.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at $12,940,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.