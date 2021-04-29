Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €230.00 Price Target

Allianz (FRA:ALV) received a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.48% from the stock’s previous close.

ALV has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €219.00 ($257.65).

Shares of ALV stock opened at €218.05 ($256.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €215.87 and a 200 day moving average price of €197.05. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($243.29).

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

