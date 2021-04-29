Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €40.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €38.77 ($45.61).

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €35.11 ($41.30) on Monday. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($118.47). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €37.05 and a 200 day moving average of €34.10.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

