Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $195.00

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CCI. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI opened at $185.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.79 and its 200-day moving average is $163.35. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $188.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,482,000 after purchasing an additional 792,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after purchasing an additional 987,581 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $669,019,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,723,000 after purchasing an additional 263,314 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,637 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.