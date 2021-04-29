Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Earns Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NYSE DB traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.49. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DB. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 11.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 147,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

